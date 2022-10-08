Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats

To the Editor:

Nancy Pelosi has been lucky for the last six years in the House of Representatives. Why? Because although there are 435 members in the House of Representatives, she always knew she could count on one: Val Demings. Since Pelosi has been Speaker, Val Demings has voted with her 100 percent of the time. When it meant voting along party lines even AGAINST what Florida needed, Demings proudly backed Pelosi.

That also makes one thing clear: why Chuck Schumer would hand pick Demings to run against Marco Rubio this year for the Senate. He knows if she makes it to the Senate, he would have one less Senator to worry about because she would support his agenda 100 percent of the time just like she supported Pelosi’s.

Come November, Floridians have a choice to make. If they want to have Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer representing them in the Senate, Val Demings would be the radical rubber stamp they are looking for. If Floridians want someone who has a clear record of getting legislation presented and passed on behalf of we, the people of Florida, then we must re-elect Marco Rubio.

Suzanne Zimmerman

Village of Charlotte