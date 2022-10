To the Editor:

My daughter and I snuck in a walk at the Lake Miona Walking Trail before she flew home. It is .66 long and wide enough for two walkers, just a little narrower than a sidewalk. When cleaned of debris, it will be a lovely stroll or with its soft finish, a heart-pumping walk. Continue on the path around Lake Miona Recreation Center, and you have a very good distance.

Peggy Carli

Village of Sabal Chase