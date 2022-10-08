85 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Wolfgang Puck manager wants statements thrown out in DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Johnathan Ritter

A manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages wants his statements to police thrown out in a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.

Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 12 after rear-ending a woman’s vehicle on Lakeview Avenue in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

The woman said a white Kia driven by Ritter swerved into her lane and she tried to maneuver away from his vehicle which ended up hitting her rear bumper. She told police she was suffering from shoulder pain as a result of the crash.

Ritter told police he “had a few alcoholic beverages this evening” and he “knew what he did was wrong, therefore the punishment he receives, he deserves,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The New London, Conn. native performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .193 and .186 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

However, an attorney representing Ritter wants his client’s statements to police to be declared inadmissible as evidence. Ritter’s attorney argues that Ritter was not read his Miranda warning prior to being asked about the crash and his condition.

A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Oct. 27 in Lake County Court.

