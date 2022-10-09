Amenity fee cap will be among topics at CDD 4 Q & A meeting

An amenity fee cap will be among the topics up for discussion at a Community Development District 4 question-and-answer meeting set for Monday evening.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The meeting will be hosted by Don Deakin, chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee and member of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors. As a resident of The Villages for nearly 20 years, he will be prepared to address questions regarding both the AAC and CDD 4.

“Although we won’t be able to solve the problems of the world,” Supervisor Deakin said, “we will try to address some of the issues we face and care about here in The Villages.”

Key issues coming up in the AAC include:

• Consideration of re-instating the “Deferral Rate Cap”, for homeowners north of County Road 466, on the Amenity Fees that residents pay each month,

• Re-construction of Paradise Regional Recreation Center,

• A current survey of all residents regarding recreation facilities at Paradise,

• Future recreation facility capital improvement projects, and

• A 10-year review of the AAC’s Fund Balances

Key issues coming up in CDD 4 include:

• Community Standards, deed restrictions, violations, and code enforcement

• Anonymous Complaint Process

• Architectural Review Hearing Officer

• Abandoned Homes

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 750-5395.

