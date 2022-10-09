83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...

Amenity fee cap will be among topics at CDD 4 Q & A meeting

By Staff Report
Don Deakin

An amenity fee cap will be among the topics up for discussion at a Community Development District 4 question-and-answer meeting set for Monday evening.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The meeting will be hosted by Don Deakin, chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee and member of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors. As a resident of The Villages for nearly 20 years, he will be prepared to address questions regarding both the AAC and CDD 4.

“Although we won’t be able to solve the problems of the world,” Supervisor Deakin said, “we will try to address some of the issues we face and care about here in The Villages.”

Key issues coming up in the AAC include:

Consideration of re-instating the “Deferral Rate Cap”, for homeowners north of County Road 466, on the Amenity Fees that residents pay each month,
Re-construction of Paradise Regional Recreation Center,
A current survey of all residents regarding recreation facilities at Paradise,
Future recreation facility capital improvement projects, and
A 10-year review of the AAC’s Fund Balances

Key issues coming up in CDD 4 include:

Community Standards, deed restrictions, violations, and code enforcement
Anonymous Complaint Process
Architectural Review Hearing Officer
Abandoned Homes
For more information, call Deakin at (352) 750-5395.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says she has seen an encouraging sign now that The Villages Public Safety Department is running the ambulance service.

Royal residents say they will not back down

Royal residents apparently are ready to take their message Tuesday to the Sumter County Commission in their battle against encroachment.

Larry Moran responds to David Harrison

Frequent letter writer Larry Moran responds to a Letter to the Editor from reader David Harrison, who took on Moran’s viewpoints.

Lake Miona Walking Trail spending echoes what is happening in Washington D.C.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the money spent on the Lake Miona Walking Trail rivals the kind of spending we see by out-of-control politicians in Washington, D.C.

Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats

A Village of Charlotte resident warns that Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats if she wins election to the U.S. Senate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos