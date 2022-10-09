76.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 9, 2022
DeLuna Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed

By Staff Report

The DeLuna Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 13.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Everglades Recreation Center at (352) 674-8434.

Photos

