Emogene Dennis

Emogene “Jean” Dennis of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away at age 82 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was born Sep. 20, 1940 in Columbiana, Alabama, the eldest Daughter of Garlie and Beadie (Joiner) Davis. She enjoyed friends, family, traveling, eating out and karaoke.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years William Dennis; sons Tracy (Lori) Dennis, Georgia, Robin (Tammy) Dennis, California, and Allan (Colleen) Dennis, California; grandchildren Lacey (Kiel) Wedell, Bobbi Dennis (Cesar) and Kristyne Cheffer; great- grandchildren, Lexi and Austin Wedell, Brawley and Natsu Cardoza and Elena Rose; sisters Marie (David) Moore; Betty (Jon) Battle; Florence (Mike) Crawford and Jerry Lynn Adaway. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bert (Barbara) Davis.

Emogene will be laid to rest at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.