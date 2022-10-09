Royal residents say they will not back down

To the Editor:

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022.

Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the community of Royal is now fighting against encroachment! We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by our ancestors to be able to pass this land down to us. We will stand our ground and NOT back down to encroachment upon our borders.

We remain to be a “Royal People!” Striving daily to maintain the comforts of life in our community as well as the residents of communities surrounding us.

I invite YOU, One and ALL, to clear your schedules and come support us on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Sumter County Board of County Commissions meeting in Everglades Regional Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages, FL 32163. (Adamsville)

The same GOD who stopped FDOT and FTE from destroying our communities, will stop the encroachment of Historic Royal.

Brenda Solomon

Oxford