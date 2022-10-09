83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...

Royal residents say they will not back down

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022.
Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the community of Royal is now fighting against encroachment! We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by our ancestors to be able to pass this land down to us. We will stand our ground and NOT back down to encroachment upon our borders.
We remain to be a “Royal People!” Striving daily to maintain the comforts of life in our community as well as the residents of communities surrounding us.
I invite YOU, One and ALL, to clear your schedules and come support us on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Sumter County Board of County Commissions meeting in Everglades Regional Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages, FL 32163. (Adamsville)
The same GOD who stopped FDOT and FTE from destroying our communities, will stop the encroachment of Historic Royal.

Brenda Solomon
Oxford

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Larry Moran responds to David Harrison

Frequent letter writer Larry Moran responds to a Letter to the Editor from reader David Harrison, who took on Moran’s viewpoints.

Lake Miona Walking Trail spending echoes what is happening in Washington D.C.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the money spent on the Lake Miona Walking Trail rivals the kind of spending we see by out-of-control politicians in Washington, D.C.

Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats

A Village of Charlotte resident warns that Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats if she wins election to the U.S. Senate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reveals that she and her daughter snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail. She offers a “preview” of what the trail has to offer.

A big waste of our money

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the extremely narrow Lake Miona Walking Trail was a big waste of residents’ money.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos