Stoplight deemed ‘lawn ornament’ removed yet fines remain unpaid

By Meta Minton

A Villager has removed a stoplight which was deemed a “lawn ornament,” yet the fines for the violation remain unpaid.

The Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors will receive an update this week on the deed compliance case involving the home of Ricky Martino at 3210 Spanish Moss Way in the Village Fenney.

This stoplight has been on display at a home in the Village of Fenney
This stoplight had been on display at a home in the Village of Fenney.

Last month, the CDD 12 board on a 4-1 vote rejected Martino’s claim that the stoplight located on his driveway at the entrance to his garage was a device aimed at assisting him with his “mobility disability.” He said the stoplight cost him $1,800 and assisted him when he was parking. He said the stoplight had been in place for five years. However, Martino failed in his attempt to keep the device, despite claiming a disability under the Fair Housing Act.

Martino removed the stoplight and brought the property back into compliance four days after the Sept. 8 public hearing. However, he has not paid fines for the four days his property was not in compliance.

The fine schedule for a lawn ornament in CDD 12 calls for an initial fine of $50 followed by $25 daily fines.

