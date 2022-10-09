84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report
Robert Joseph Gibson
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages.

Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.

However, Gibson was released in August from the Lake County Jail on his own recognizance. He was set free after spending 50 days in jail. The prosecutor’s office at that point had not yet filed formal charges against the Fort Myers native. Judge James Baxley signed off on a motion, granting Gibson’s release.

While he was free, Gibson was arrested over the Labor Day holiday. Three weeks after that arrest, the prosecutor’s moved forward and filed a formal charge of grand theft in connection with the theft of the golf cart at Outback.

He has continued to be held at the jail since Labor Day.

In 2019, Gibson was arrested after running out of Kohl’s in Lady Lake wearing a pair of stolen Nike shoes.

