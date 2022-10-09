Thomas Edward Simonian, 73, of The Villages passed away on October 5, 2022.

He was born in Madera, California on February 21, 1949. His parents were Edward S. Simonian and Meredith Lorene Roberts. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran. He served in Vietnam and was a Warrant Officer 4. He graduated from Troy University with a Bachelors Degree. Thomas was a pilot for United Airlines. He also enjoyed being a musician.

He is survived by his brother Rodger Simonian of Menlo Park, California, his sister Penny Riley of Fresno, California, his brother Kenneth Simonian of Star, Idaho, his brother Stan Simonian of Nashua, New Hampshire, and many nieces, nephews, and other family.