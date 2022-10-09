76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 9, 2022
type here...

Use of e-cigarettes by American youth cause for concern

By Villages-News Editorial

study released this past week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022, which includes 14.1 percent of high school students and 3.3 percent of middle school students. Nearly 85 percent of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 14.5 percent reported their usual brand was Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (12.5 percent), Hyde (5.5 percent), and SMOK (4.0 percent); more than one fifth (21.8 Percent) reported their usual brand was a brand other than the 13 listed in the survey.

The findings, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students, which was administered January 18–May 31, 2022. The study assessed current use (on one or more of the past 30 days) of e-cigarettes; frequency; and use by device type, flavors, and usual brand.

“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product – including e-cigarettes – and help all youth who do use them, to quit.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Lake Miona Walking Trail spending echoes what is happening in Washington D.C.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends that the money spent on the Lake Miona Walking Trail rivals the kind of spending we see by out-of-control politicians in Washington, D.C.

Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats

A Village of Charlotte resident warns that Val Demings will be beholden to top Democrats if she wins election to the U.S. Senate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reveals that she and her daughter snuck in a walk on the Lake Miona Walking Trail. She offers a “preview” of what the trail has to offer.

A big waste of our money

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the extremely narrow Lake Miona Walking Trail was a big waste of residents’ money.

Some people drink some people smoke

A reader of Villages-News.com is thrilled with a marijuana misdemeanor pardon issued by President Biden. She says that marijuana is not a crime!

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos