Use of e-cigarettes by American youth cause for concern

A study released this past week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022, which includes 14.1 percent of high school students and 3.3 percent of middle school students. Nearly 85 percent of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 14.5 percent reported their usual brand was Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (12.5 percent), Hyde (5.5 percent), and SMOK (4.0 percent); more than one fifth (21.8 Percent) reported their usual brand was a brand other than the 13 listed in the survey.

The findings, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, are based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle (grades 6–8) and high (grades 9–12) school students, which was administered January 18–May 31, 2022. The study assessed current use (on one or more of the past 30 days) of e-cigarettes; frequency; and use by device type, flavors, and usual brand.

“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product – including e-cigarettes – and help all youth who do use them, to quit.”