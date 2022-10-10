Four golf courses in The Villages remain closed due to rain and sinkholes

Four executive golf courses remain closed in The Villages due to sinkholes and rain left by Hurricane Ian.

Director of Executive Golf Maintenance Mitch Leininger on Monday morning offered an update on the status of the courses for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The sinkholes opened up Sept. 30 at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course after the departure of Hurricane Ian. They are not far from the multi-modal path off El Camino Real in the Village of Santiago.

In addition, three courses remain closed due to all of the moisture from rain and the movement of water related to Hurricane Ian. The courses which remain closed are Sweet Gum, Palmetto and Sandhill.

The courses received 11.5 inches of rain during the month of September.

In addition, the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course remains closed for a long-term renovation project, which is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.