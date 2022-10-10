84.5 F
The Villages
Monday, October 10, 2022
It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My opinion is that amenity fees have been going up almost every year since I have lived here. Yes, costs have gone up as well for new projects and maintenance of facilities. I could not find the amount of reserves that is permitted by law.  But it would be interesting to see the amount that has been set aside in case of emergencies.
The AAC was provided a sum of in excess $40 million in the settlement with the Developer. The interest earned on this amount is quite substantial, coupled with our monthly amenity fees, provides a substantial cash flow for the AAC.
My recommendation is that the AAC lower the amenity rate to $165 monthly for a five-year period. This can be revisited at that time, in case a slight increase or decrease is necessary.
Setup a reasonable budget not containing a lot of wish list items.  The AAC needs to understand that most residents north of County Road 466 live on a fixed income.  Inflation (cost of living) has gone up to close to 10 percent. Food, gas, clothing and other necessities are taking a big bite of a families household budget. These are difficult times for everyone.
The AAC facilities we have our great. Many opportunities have been afforded our residents in the AAC area. Maintenance and costs have risen however we have a large reserve to handle these increases.
It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents by reducing the monthly fee.

Richard Sweetman
Village of Polo Ridge

 

