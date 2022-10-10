It’s time to rein in spending!

To the Editor:

Absolutely there should be a cap on amenity fees. With the number of households now, and ever increasing in The Villages, the amount of money being taken in in amenity fees should be more than enough to cover “requirements.” I think spending needs to be looked at much closer with a view to lowering costs throughout. With proper budgeting, cuts in spending can be made.

A cap of $180 per household should be made. Spending should be reined in!

Signed: A concerned long time resident, living on a fixed income, with ever-increasing costs for everything.

Clair Auchey

Village of Santo Domingo