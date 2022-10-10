Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November

The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November.

Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally been hoped that the grand opening for the new trail could take place in September. The earliest possible date for the grand opening could in be late October, Brown said.

He added that the area needs to dry out before the final landscaping is added.

He also noted there are six pads for memorable benches at the new walking path.

The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.

PWAC members nervously acknowledged last month that they expect criticism from residents due to the perceived narrow width of the path. The flexi-pave path is 5 feet wide with ribbon curbing on both sides, for a combined total width of 6 feet.

Originally, an 8-foot wide path was envisioned, but would have driven the pricetag to $1.3 million.

The path is more than 36 inches wide, exceeding the requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dogs and bicycles will not be allowed on the path.