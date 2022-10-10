77.5 F
The Villages
Monday, October 10, 2022
Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
Rosemarie Dunlap
Rose Marie Dunlap

A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.

In the report, the FHP trooper that she had traveled a considerable distance from Plant City.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but stumbled and lost her balance. She provided breath samples that registered .130 and .125 blood alcohol content.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Photos

