Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages

More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia more than three years ago and is currently living in a memory care facility where he is now in late-stage Alzheimer’s.

“We all love Thom and wish there was a cure for this incredibly cruel disease and that he and our family could return to our previous state of normalcy,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer adds that she hopes continuing to raise awareness helps other families.

“We hope and pray that we will help other families to never have to live an experience like ours,” she said.

In Sumter County alone, there are more than 8,000 residents living with the disease.

Dale Finck, of Lady Lake, walked for his wife Kathleen. Finck is currently her caregiver and wants others in the community to know that they can ask for help if they need it.

“I want them to know that there’s help out there and be sure to ask for it. It’s what I had to learn. You start tackling it on your own and you realize it’s just not meant to be tackled alone,” said Finck.

Karen Becker, of The Villages, felt called to join her community at the walk after a close friend’s journey with the disease. This was her first year at the walk.

“I’ve seen what it’s like through having a friend that is a caregiver, seeing the struggles and what the family goes through. I felt this was one small way that we can help make people aware of it,” said Becker.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent participants’ connections to Alzheimer’s disease and their personal reasons for walking. Residents can still donate to the Walk at alz.org/TheVillages.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is available for questions and support at (800) 272-3900.