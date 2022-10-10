87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 10, 2022
type here...

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages.

The first explanation is fairly obvious.

There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.

Although Wolfe did not make the connection in an appearance Monday morning when he spoke to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, it’s common knowledge that the reason for the spike in gate strikes can be attributed to the return of the snowbirds and increased traffic.

Gate arm down in The Villages
Gate arms down in The Villages are a common sight these days.

Another reason for the large number of gates being down is the fact that a new contractor has taken over the operation and maintenance of the gates. The new contract took effect on Oct. 1 and includes a software database upgrade.

“As this project progresses, the District will continue to discuss opportunities for improvements with the gate access equipment and functionality,” Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown told PWAC members.

Brown noted that the square-style gate arms will eventually be replaced by the round-style gate arms which have superior functionality.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

It’s time to rein in spending!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says the Amenity Authority Committee should try to rein in spending rather than continually asking residents for more money.

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says she has seen an encouraging sign now that The Villages Public Safety Department is running the ambulance service.

Royal residents say they will not back down

Royal residents apparently are ready to take their message Tuesday to the Sumter County Commission in their battle against encroachment.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos