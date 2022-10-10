Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages.

The first explanation is fairly obvious.

There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.

Although Wolfe did not make the connection in an appearance Monday morning when he spoke to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, it’s common knowledge that the reason for the spike in gate strikes can be attributed to the return of the snowbirds and increased traffic.

Another reason for the large number of gates being down is the fact that a new contractor has taken over the operation and maintenance of the gates. The new contract took effect on Oct. 1 and includes a software database upgrade.

“As this project progresses, the District will continue to discuss opportunities for improvements with the gate access equipment and functionality,” Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown told PWAC members.

Brown noted that the square-style gate arms will eventually be replaced by the round-style gate arms which have superior functionality.