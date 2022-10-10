87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 10, 2022
type here...

Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful view of the Spanish Moss Recreation Area in The Villages, home to many scenic walking trails. Thanks to Joe Banville for sharing!

Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages
Spanish Moss Recreation Area In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

It’s time to rein in spending!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says the Amenity Authority Committee should try to rein in spending rather than continually asking residents for more money.

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says she has seen an encouraging sign now that The Villages Public Safety Department is running the ambulance service.

Royal residents say they will not back down

Royal residents apparently are ready to take their message Tuesday to the Sumter County Commission in their battle against encroachment.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos