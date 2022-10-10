87 F
The Villages
Monday, October 10, 2022
Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart

By Meta Minton
Anthony James Foist

A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart.

Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.

Foist said he was “lost” and trying to navigate using Google maps. He said he had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. He also said he was “trying to find a girl’s house to ‘meet up’ when he got lost,” the report said.

The deputy detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Foist, who had bloodshot eyes. Foist claimed he was “completely sober.”

He took part in field sobriety exercises, but showed “multiple indicators of impairment.”

A large Polar Pop beverage cup was in the golf cart. The Polar Pop cup had a 12-ounce can of Bud Light tucked inside. The can was three-quarters empty and still “cold to the touch.”

Foist refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2012 in Indiana.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

