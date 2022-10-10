77.5 F
The Villages
Monday, October 10, 2022
Wildwood police chase down fleeing suspect wanted on child support warrants

By Staff Report
Brian Keith Pennington

Wildwood police chased down a fleeing suspect who was wanted on a pair of warrants charging him with failure to pay child support.

Brian Keith Pennington, 36, of Wildwood, on Sunday night was driving a black Nissan on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Pennington pulled over for the traffic stop, but fled on foot.

Offices canvassed the area and apprehended Pennington in the vicinity of Walker Road and Industrial Drive. He told police that he fled because he was “scared” and knew he was wanted for failure to pay child support.

He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Sumter County Jail on $500 bond.

