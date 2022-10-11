85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...

Cap amenity fees at $175

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am in favor of a “cap” but, obviously, the last fee cap may not hold.  $175 is enough.  Most people in The Villages are on fixed incomes and some even have part time jobs to make ends meet. If the AAC keeps jacking up the fees, The Villages will not be the friendliest place for them. There will be no extra jingle in their pockets for them to enjoy their time here after doctor bills and all other expenditures they have to make.
Cap at $175 and live with it for at least 10 more years. Not everyone has deep pockets.

Sandy Fuller
Village of Glenbrook

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We had a cap on our amenity fees previously

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that a cap was previously in place for amenity fees.

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

It’s time to rein in spending!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says the Amenity Authority Committee should try to rein in spending rather than continually asking residents for more money.

Encouraging sign with The Villages Public Safety Department running the ambulances

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, says she has seen an encouraging sign now that The Villages Public Safety Department is running the ambulance service.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos