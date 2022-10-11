Cap amenity fees at $175

To the Editor:

I am in favor of a “cap” but, obviously, the last fee cap may not hold. $175 is enough. Most people in The Villages are on fixed incomes and some even have part time jobs to make ends meet. If the AAC keeps jacking up the fees, The Villages will not be the friendliest place for them. There will be no extra jingle in their pockets for them to enjoy their time here after doctor bills and all other expenditures they have to make.

Cap at $175 and live with it for at least 10 more years. Not everyone has deep pockets.

Sandy Fuller

Village of Glenbrook