Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Couple who refused to pay hotel’s pet fee jailed after dogs found near heat exhaustion

By Staff Report

A couple who refused to pay a local hotel’s pet fee were arrested after their dogs were found near heat exhaustion.

Lady Lake police were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate an animal cruelty complaint.

Officers found two smaller breed dogs in the rear of a gray Nissan pickup. The two dogs were in separate crates covered with a thin blue tarp.

“Both dogs appeared to be in distress,” the police officer wrote in an arrest report.

The dogs were “panting rapidly and did not appear to have much energy due to the possibility of heat exhaustion.” There was no water available to the dogs and there was “very limited air flow.”

The officer took an infrared reading of the crates which revealed the temperature to be 108.3 degrees.

Hotel management told officers they were aware the dogs had been in the back of the vehicle since 7:30 a.m. that morning.

George Manos
George Manos
Brenda Manos
Brenda Manos

The dogs’ owners were identified as 56-year-old Brenda Manos and 65-year-old George Manos, both of LaCrosse, Florida.

Brenda Manos, a native of New York, told police, “These dogs are my babies.”

George Manos claimed the dogs had been checked on two hours prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He amended that statement and then claimed the dogs had been checked on 30 minutes before police were called to the hotel.

“The dogs are fine. I wasn’t aware of the temperatures,” said George Manos, a native of Tennessee.

The officer noted in the arrest report Microtel is a pet-friendly hotel. He also wrote that the couple “did not wish to pay the pet deposit” which is “why the animals were left the extreme heat conditions.”

Both were arrested on charges of animal cruelty. They were booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond each.

