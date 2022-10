A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash at the entrance to the Village of Glenbrook.

A motorist was northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he attempted to make a left turn onto Talley Ridge Drive, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He turned into the path of a southbound vehicle that was heading straight on Buena Vista Boulevard.

There were no injuries. The motorist who made the left turn was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.