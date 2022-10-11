78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Jennifer Karen Thompson

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The golden retriever Fast was summoned to the scene along with his handler and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Thompson was found to be in possession of a bag which had “an abundance of food serving style gloves.” Inside a wrapper tucked in the gloves was .33 grams of methamphetamine. Thompson admitted the bag belonged to her, the report said.

Officer Ryan ONeal with K 9 Fast
Officer Ryan O’Neal with K-9 Fast, a golden retriever.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession methamphetamine. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

