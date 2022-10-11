87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...

Officials worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at busy gate

By Meta Minton

Officials say they are worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at a busy entrance gate in The Villages.

The unmanned gate serves as the entrance and exit to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven off County Road 472/Rainey Trail.

That roadway gets a high-volume of non-Villager traffic because it provides a “cut-through” to The Villages Charter School, said Community Development District 5 Supervisor Jerry Knoll, a resident of the Village of Belvedere.

“There is a substantial amount of traffic using that gate,” Knoll said.

Village of AshlandLynnhave gate
Officials are concerned about traffic at the unmanned gate at the entrance to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven.

He added that a large percentage of the traffic is associated with the school.

Knoll said the gate arm has frequently been knocked down by drivers who are impatient.

“The fastest way through there is to knock the gate down,” Knoll said.

The District Office confirmed that there have been 19 gate strikes at that gate in the past year. Of those 19 strikes, 16 occurred at the exit gate while the other three occurred at the entrance.

The gate is located directly across Rainey Trail from the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Sumter County has provided an exception that allows golf carts to cross the busy thoroughfare.

CDD 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow said he is worried about traffic at that gate.

“Someone is going to get killed out there,” he warned.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Older Villagers don’t use amenities like younger Villagers

A Village of Chatham resident who has been in The Villages for 22 years points out that older residents don’t use amenities like younger Villagers. Perhaps that should be considered when setting amenity fees.

Cap amenity fees at $175

A Village of Glenbrook resident suggests capping amenity fees at $175. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We had a cap on our amenity fees previously

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that a cap was previously in place for amenity fees.

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos