Officials worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at busy gate

Officials say they are worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at a busy entrance gate in The Villages.

The unmanned gate serves as the entrance and exit to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven off County Road 472/Rainey Trail.

That roadway gets a high-volume of non-Villager traffic because it provides a “cut-through” to The Villages Charter School, said Community Development District 5 Supervisor Jerry Knoll, a resident of the Village of Belvedere.

“There is a substantial amount of traffic using that gate,” Knoll said.

He added that a large percentage of the traffic is associated with the school.

Knoll said the gate arm has frequently been knocked down by drivers who are impatient.

“The fastest way through there is to knock the gate down,” Knoll said.

The District Office confirmed that there have been 19 gate strikes at that gate in the past year. Of those 19 strikes, 16 occurred at the exit gate while the other three occurred at the entrance.

The gate is located directly across Rainey Trail from the entrance to the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Sumter County has provided an exception that allows golf carts to cross the busy thoroughfare.

CDD 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow said he is worried about traffic at that gate.

“Someone is going to get killed out there,” he warned.