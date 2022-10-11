85.6 F
Sweet Potato Queens’ masquerade ball raises $6,000 to aid homeless youth

By Marv Balousek

A wild masquerade ball sponsored by The Villages chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens raised about $6,000 Sunday night for a Leesburg charity.

The ball featured a costume contest, dancing and music by Mike & Terri along with a performance by about a dozen white-and-black clad Blues Brothers complete with brief cases.

The money goes to Forward Paths, an organization that provides housing for homeless youth and those aging out of foster care.

With a $1-million grant, the group hopes to build a small community of tiny homes.

Boss Queen Sandee Lorenzen of The Villages Sweeties said she was very pleased with the turnout and the amount raised. More than 100 people attended.

The Sweet Potato Queens masquerade ball brought out the costumes
Mike Terrie performed at the masquerade ball
Mike & Terrie performed at the masquerade ball.

“This was our first masquerade ball and since it was a huge success, we hope there will be another in the future,” she said.

She said the winner of the 50/50 drawing donated the prize. Money also was raised through ticket sales, gift card trees, a lottery ticket tree and other donations.

 

 

