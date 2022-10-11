87.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report
Alec Pearson O'Rourke
A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.

O’Rourke “picked up his phone, walked out the front door and got into a black truck without paying,” the report said.

Deputies found O’Rourke sitting in the pickup. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the truck. He claimed he had a medical marijuana card and the marijuana was “medicinal.”

He provided deputies with a false name and a bogus birthdate, which suggested he was 16. Deputies found O’Rourke’s driver’s license in his wallet, allowing them to discover his true identity.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and theft.

O’Rourke had been free on bond after a previous arrest after a jealousy-fueled brawl this summer at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in The Villages.

Due to the previous arrest, O’Rourke was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

