To the Editor:

We had a cap on our amenity fees previously. Regardless of the rationale, it was removed. Why institute another cap if the same thing can happen again in the future?

On the other hand: Historically, costs rise and thus it will continue to be more expensive for everything our amenity fees cover. Is it rational to put the burden of those rising costs on the new homeowners by setting their amenity fees higher to help offset the lower fees that long time owners would be paying?

I’d like to see a cap put back in place, but only if cannot be removed in the future. Otherwise, it’s an exercise in futility and a waste of everyone’s time and energy.

Bill Wright

Village of Lake Deaton