Wednesday, October 12, 2022
A suggestion on setting amenity fees in The Villages

By Miles Zaremski
My suggestion on these amenity fees is two-fold given the current economic condition, including inflationary pressures.

1. A cap of no greater than $179.00/mo. should be reinstated but pegged to either the CPI, inflation rate, or some other objective, veritable measuring stick not to exceed 36 months from its effective datE; and

2. Since amenity fees are premised on an owner using Village amenities throughout the year, provide an exemption for that period of time in which the owner, through verification, either does not occupy the residence nor has anyone else, such as a renter or guest, occupy the residence for that period of time.

Miles J. Zaremski is a resident of the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin.

