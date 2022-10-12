AAC wants one-year freeze on amenity rates for residents

The Amenity Authority Committee wants to implement a one-year freeze on amenity rates paid by residents north of County Road 466.

Members of the AAC have indicated they are sensitive to the needs of residents living on a fixed-income at a time of rapid inflation.

Budget Director Brandy Cook on Wednesday morning presented the AAC with a range of heavily researched options and potential deferral rates. You can see her entire presentation at this link: AAC_deferral_rate_FY22-23_Oct-22

The AAC members quickly zeroed in on one of Cook’s possibilities – a one-year deferral rate that would essentially freeze rates paid by residents for 12 months.

It was as if a light bulb was suddenly illuminated.

“Why didn’t I think of that?” asked longtime AAC member Carl Bell.

AAC member Ann Forrester was the first to make a motion to move forward with the one-year deferral rate.

“Everything’s increasing. We’re all pretty much on a fixed income,” Forrester said. “But the one-year deferral rate means everybody gets a break. To me it makes sense and it’s fair.”

Seeking clarification, 93-year-old Robert Bassett of the Village of Springdale went to the podium.

“Are we talking about a cap or a freeze?” he asked.

It appeared to be the question on everyone’s mind.

“What it would mean is that everybody’s rate would freeze for one year,” Forrester said.

AAC members also liked the idea of not getting into the long-term promise of a cap, which could be removed again as it was in 2019. AAC members acknowledged that costs are going up and contractors are raising their prices.

However, Chairman Don Deakin noted that the AAC is in a strong financial position with about $99 million in funding.

“We are in an enviable position and it’s only possible because of the teamwork of this staff, the board and our residents,” Deakin said.

The one-year freeze is not a done deal.

AAC attorney Kevin Stone noted this is somewhat new contractural legal territory with regard to amenity fees and deferral rates. In other words, a little research is in order. He also noted that the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors would need to sign off on the idea.

For the record, the lowest monthly amenity fee paid by a resident north of County Road 466 is $40. The highest is $209. The greatest number of residents are at about $175 per month.