Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Amenity fees have become a problem for many residents

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I whole heartily agree there should be a cap on the amenity fees. We all knew there would be a fee on all the recreational activities afforded to the residents of The Villages, but it has become out of pocket
problems for many seniors. It definitely is not the time for an increase with the economy and our retirement funds taking an enormous hit on our day-to-day living expenses. The Developer should be receiving even more fees with the added sales of new homes.

Carol Sheehan
Village of Mallory Square

 

Older Villagers don’t use amenities like younger Villagers

A Village of Chatham resident who has been in The Villages for 22 years points out that older residents don’t use amenities like younger Villagers. Perhaps that should be considered when setting amenity fees.

Cap amenity fees at $175

A Village of Glenbrook resident suggests capping amenity fees at $175. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We had a cap on our amenity fees previously

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that a cap was previously in place for amenity fees.

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

