Amenity fees have become a problem for many residents

To the Editor:

I whole heartily agree there should be a cap on the amenity fees. We all knew there would be a fee on all the recreational activities afforded to the residents of The Villages, but it has become out of pocket

problems for many seniors. It definitely is not the time for an increase with the economy and our retirement funds taking an enormous hit on our day-to-day living expenses. The Developer should be receiving even more fees with the added sales of new homes.

Carol Sheehan

Village of Mallory Square