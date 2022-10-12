The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at (352) 205-8571.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed part of next week
The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21.