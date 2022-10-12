83.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Canal Street Recreation Center will be closed part of next week

By Staff Report

The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at (352) 205-8571.

Photos

