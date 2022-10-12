Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting

A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track.

Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.

Tyla Rattray, a former professional motocross racer from South Africa who trains other racers, asked for the permit so he can reopen his Center Hill track on 52 acres.

Rattray was granted a permit, but it was revoked in May due to numerous violations. After the revocation, neighbors complained that the racing continued and Rattray was cited for code violations.

Since then, motocross operators have continued to ride on the property, but are not supposed to use the track.

Rattray said his property on County Road 702 is used by invitation only, limited to six riders at a time and he charges for training, but not for using the track.

Central Florida is a mecca for motocross riders and another track, Baker’s Factory, where professional riders train, is nearby.

Rattray’s attorney Michael Kelly opened the proceedings by introducing Walter Peek, an acoustics specialist, as an expert witness.

The expert designation was opposed by attorney Lindsay Holt, representing neighbors Myra and George Scott, and commissioners sided with Holt, who also serves as Wildwood special master on zoning cases.

Peek said acoustics testing on Oct. 6 found that the noise of six motor bikes operating on the Rattray property was no louder than conversation levels on a neighbor’s porch.

That finding was disputed by Holt, who criticized what she called “illegal continued use of the motocross facility.” Neighbor George Scott said his own tests at the same location on other days found higher levels.

When the attorneys were finished, the rest of the public hearing was a mix of neighbors complaining about the noise and riders praising Rattray for helping young people get into the sport.

Michael Ellis, who lives 1,000 feet away, said the noise makes the water in his pool vibrate and forces his wife to wear earplugs inside the house.

Dust and noise make it difficult to leave doors open, said Elizabeth Kruch, who lives 50 feet away.

“It would be a huge mistake to close this facility down,” said Patrick Sanford of Oxford.

Bryan Orr of Center Hill, who said he has 10 children, suggested that permit denial is not the answer and that issues with the track be resolved in other ways