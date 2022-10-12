80.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center.

Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

There is an anti-theft device on the steering wheel of the golf cart.

This golf cart has apparently been abandoned at Santiago Recreation Center
This golf cart has apparently been abandoned at El Santiago Recreation Center.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin said the issue will be handled.

It’s often easier said than done when vehicles are left in public parking areas not designated as tow-away zones in The Villages. 

Villages-News.com reported earlier this year on a maroon Cadillac SUV backed into a parking spot on the far side of the Savannah Center. It was there for several months. This is not the first time a vehicle has been abandoned at Savannah Center. In 2017, an abandoned vehicle with expired Arizona plates raised the ire of an elected official. It was there for nearly a year.

