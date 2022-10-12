Jury finds man guilty of raping woman he met at Lake Sumter Landing

A jury has found a man guilty of raping a woman he met at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Sumter County jury on Tuesday found 33-year-old Michael Torres of Ocala guilty of a charge of sexual battery. He was immediately booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention where he is being held without bond while he awaits sentencing.

He was arrested Sept. 23, 2019 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies and had been free on $25,000 bond.

Torres met the then-21-year-old woman near a place where she was working at Lake Sumter Landing. They communicated via a dating application and then met for a meal in Marion County. They went to her home in Sumter County where they had consensual sex, but then he flipped her over and forced her into anal sex, according to the arrest report.

A forensic medical examination woman showed she had “suffered a violent physical attack.”