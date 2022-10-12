78.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

By Sponsored Story
Candace Morgan Brookfield
Candace Morgan Brookfield

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.

During a traffic stop, a police officer suspected Brookfield had been drinking. She admitted she had consumed “two margaritas.”

Brookfield could not keep her balance during field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide an adequate measurable breath sample, even though she was given three chances to do so, the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

