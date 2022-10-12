Robert B. Chapin, 96, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Harry and Cecile (nee Brault) Chapin.

Robert honorably served his country 4 years in U.S. Navy and 4 years in U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his loving wife Bertha M. Chapin; children: Brenda Jean Campbell; Donna Cecila (John) Miller, Mary P. Gaylor, Christine Marie Motyl and Michael Bernard Chapin and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a viewing from 5 – 6 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

At 6:00 PM sharp Marine Honors will take place and immediately following Honors a Prayer Service will begin.