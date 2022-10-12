80.8 F
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Suspect arrested after trucker reports hit-and-run crash on County Road 42

By Meta Minton
John Gimza
John Gimza

A suspect was arrested after a trucker reported a hit-and-run crash on County Road 42 in Marion County.

The driver of the Mack semi truck said he was eastbound on County Road 42 near County Road 452 at about 9 a.m. Monday when a white pickup attempted to pass him, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the white pickup failed to make sure the opposite lane was clear and had to quickly merge back into the eastbound lane. The right side of the pickup struck the semi. The driver of the pickup immediately fled the scene. The trucker provided a description of the pickup, the driver and a possible license plate number.

A short time later, the 911 dispatch center received a report of a hit-and-run crash from 62-year-old John Andrew Gimza of Fruitland Park. His white pickup had damage to its right rear side and a missing taillight. The license plate number was consistent with the one previously provided by the truck driver.

The Chicago native was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

