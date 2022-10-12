We are older and don’t use the amenities

To the Editor:
When we moved to The Villages in 2003, our fee was $105. Now it is $179. Since we are older now, we don’t use many of our amenities
We will have to move out of The Villages if the fees rise any more.
Joan Buckley
Village of Bonita
