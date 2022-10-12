What attracted you to The Villages?

To the Editor:

As I read others comment on the amount of the amenity fees, it makes me wonder.

When you first came to The Villages what factors helped you decide to live here.

Was it the clean and well-kept landscaping? Perhaps the availability of the recreation centers with hundreds of activities, pickleball, golf, walking and biking trails, softball facilities, neighborhood pools, or other amenities?

Now to just say the fee is high enough, is not realistic!

If you put a limit on the fee, soon the collected fees will not cover the maintenance and continual upkeep of all the amenities in the villages.

Then decisions will need to be made to cut services or close some facilities.

If that begins to happen, the place you chose to live will no longer exist.

It would seem reasonable to allow the amenity fee to adjust with the cost of living. We then can maintain the lifestyle we all chose.

Mike Turney

Village of Ashland