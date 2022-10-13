Claudia H. Liberatore, 81, of Summerfield, passed away at her home after a bravely fought battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she graduated from Pine Hill High School. Claudia retired as an administrative assistant for the Iroquois Central School System in Elma, N.Y., where she resided for many years before moving to Florida in 1999 with her husband, the late Sarifino “Sal.” Claudia enjoyed her retirement reading, playing golf and board games, making wreaths, and spending time with friends. She was an election poll worker as well as assisted her husband with FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for her 55+ community.

Survivors include daughter, Jamie Lynn (Raymond) Fisher of Dunedin, son, Timothy Liberatore of Ocala, and Weldon Albright of Ocala; grandchildren, Benjamin (Aundrea) Fisher, Joshua (Courtney) Fisher, Connor Davis, Maggie Davis, Jamison Fisher and Curtis Fisher; four great-grandchildren; nieces, Kimberly Gullo, Jennifer Staffeldt. Karrie (Michael) DiCesare and Jodi (Jeremy) Szabo; and three great nieces. She is also survived by her sister-in-law MaryAnn (Sam) Gullo, many loving friends and family members, and her two loyal cats, Mikey and Lucy.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Edward Wawrzyniak, and her sister, Donna Sokolowski.

A service followed by inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Hospice of Marion County.