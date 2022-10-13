85 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Developer’s nominees continue to dominate powerful boards in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Developer’s nominees will continue to dominate the most powerful boards in The Villages.

The names of the nominees were unveiled Thursday in a landowner nomination meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

The nominees are already serving on the boards. The nominees are:

Village Center Community Development District Board

Robert “Bobby” Hoopfer – head of The Villages Commercial Property Management

Doug Tharp – a resident of The Villages and former president of the VHA

Robert Chandler IV – vice president of development for The Villages

Landowner elections
The nominees are, top row from left, Robert Chandler IV, Robert Hoopfer and Doug Tharp. Bottom row, from left, Mike Berning, Randy McDaniel and Joseph Nisbett.

Sumter Landing Community Development District Board

Joe Nisbett – long tied through Acorn Investments to the operation of country clubs in The Villages. 

Randy McDaniel – head of the Villages Charter School. 

Mike Berning – Properties of The Villages

In addition, the Developer’s nominees for the Brownwood Community Development District Board are Gerry Andrews, Lester Coggins and Ken Stoff.

