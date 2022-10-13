Developer’s nominees continue to dominate powerful boards in The Villages

The Developer’s nominees will continue to dominate the most powerful boards in The Villages.

The names of the nominees were unveiled Thursday in a landowner nomination meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

The nominees are already serving on the boards. The nominees are:

Village Center Community Development District Board

Robert “Bobby” Hoopfer – head of The Villages Commercial Property Management

Doug Tharp – a resident of The Villages and former president of the VHA

Robert Chandler IV – vice president of development for The Villages

Sumter Landing Community Development District Board

Joe Nisbett – long tied through Acorn Investments to the operation of country clubs in The Villages.

Randy McDaniel – head of the Villages Charter School.

Mike Berning – Properties of The Villages

In addition, the Developer’s nominees for the Brownwood Community Development District Board are Gerry Andrews, Lester Coggins and Ken Stoff.