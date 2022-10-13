85 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Fines looming at long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Fines are looming at a long-troubled property notorious for crime in The Villages.

The home located at 923 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about overgrown grass and weeds was received July 27 by Community Standards. The board agreed to provide for seven days for the grass to be cut and the weeds to be removed. If it is not handled within the seven-day limit, the District will maintain the property at a cost of $250 each time it is maintained.

This photo was taken Thusday at 923 St. Andrews Blvd.
This photo was taken Thursday at 923 St. Andrews Blvd.

The owner, Hazel Cubeta, is deceased. The utilities at the property have been shut off for several months.

Earlier this year in a hearing before a special magistrate in the Town of Lady Lake, evidence was presented showing that Paul Cubeta, Hazel Cubeta’s son, has been operating an unlicensed golf cart repair shop at the home. Photographs presented as evidence showed golf cart parts strewn throughout the carport. In addition, the property is a “known drug house.”

The property has been a problem for years. In 2019, the VCCDD Board of Supervisors agreed to forgive $500 fines at the home. In 2015, Cubeta was living in his mother’s home when he was arrested after pawning jewelry that belonged to a hospitalized Villager. He landed back behind bars when he later violated his probation in the case.

