Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages

A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.

A complaint was received Aug. 4 about mold on the home and black tape on the gutter, according to evidence presented by Community Standards at the hearing. Community Standards also indicated the homeowner has been “responsive” and has been trying to line up a contractor for the work. However, as of Monday the work had not been completed.

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If not, fines will be imposed.