Thursday, October 13, 2022
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

By Meta Minton

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed.

The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.

He was transported by The Villages Public Safety Department’s ambulance service to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

