‘Nervous’ passenger arrested after tossing marijuana out car’s window

A “nervous” passenger was arrested after allegedly tossing marijuana out a car’s window prior to a traffic stop.

Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, of Fruitland Park, was riding as a passenger in a black Toyota Camry at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Acres Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was seen tossing an item out the window of the car, which was about to be pulled over because the car’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The marijuana, which weighed 1.9 grams, was found by police and it was put into an evidence bag.

Hall admitted he “got nervous” and “threw the marijuana out the window,” the report said.

Hall, who had been arrested in 2019 after an incident at Taco Bell in The Villages, was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.