78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 13, 2022
type here...

Sheriff’s deputies arrest ‘irate’ convicted felon with AR-15 ammunition

By Staff Report
Gary Edward Sesler
Gary Edward Sesler

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested an “irate” convicted felon with AR-15 ammunition.

Deputies were called at 1:45 a.m. to a travel trailer at 9782 County Road 229 in Wildwood where 56-year-old Gary Edward Sesler Jr. had strewn items out at the front stoop, according to an arrest report. Sesler was “irate.”

Among the items on the ground was an unfired rifle round for an AR-15 platform rifle.

Sesler has seven felony convictions, including a 2005 conviction for possession of cocaine. As a convicted felon, he is not permitted to possess ammunition.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was booked on $5,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are older and don’t use the amenities

A resident who moved to The Villages in 2003, contends she is not using amenities like she did when she was younger. Yet, she’s paying more and more.

What attracted you to The Villages?

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the things we love about The Villages and asks how we’ll pay for the upkeep.

Amenity fees have become a problem for many residents

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses her thoughts on rising amenity fees.

Older Villagers don’t use amenities like younger Villagers

A Village of Chatham resident who has been in The Villages for 22 years points out that older residents don’t use amenities like younger Villagers. Perhaps that should be considered when setting amenity fees.

Cap amenity fees at $175

A Village of Glenbrook resident suggests capping amenity fees at $175. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos