Sheriff’s deputies arrest ‘irate’ convicted felon with AR-15 ammunition

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested an “irate” convicted felon with AR-15 ammunition.

Deputies were called at 1:45 a.m. to a travel trailer at 9782 County Road 229 in Wildwood where 56-year-old Gary Edward Sesler Jr. had strewn items out at the front stoop, according to an arrest report. Sesler was “irate.”

Among the items on the ground was an unfired rifle round for an AR-15 platform rifle.

Sesler has seven felony convictions, including a 2005 conviction for possession of cocaine. As a convicted felon, he is not permitted to possess ammunition.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was booked on $5,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center