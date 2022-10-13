85.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

By Meta Minton
Andrew Aaron Beigh
Andrew Aaron Beigh

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody.

Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lady Lake Boulevard, Beigh, who had been arrested last year after a fight with a woman over money, became “agitated and began yelling,” before “ripping himself” out of an officer’s grasp. A check revealed Beigh was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended.

After arriving at the Lake County Jail, Beigh refused to get out of a patrol car. He “then attempted to purposefully plummet himself head first out of the vehicle onto the concrete,” the report said. An officer had to intervene to prevent Beigh from injuring himself. Detention deputies attempted to put Beigh into a restraint chair, but he “began attempting to slam his head against the concrete and attempted kicking both legs up towards deputies.” Ultimately, he was restrained, though he continued “screaming obscenities” throughout the booking process.

The California native was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

