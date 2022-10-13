We can shift the burden to new residents of The Villages

To the Editor:
We can cap amenity fees, but we can’t cap rising costs.
We can cap amenity fees for current homeowners and shift the burden to new residents.
We can cut programs, maintenance, etc to keep amenity fees from rising.
We can all participate in the modest increases and continue the beautiful clean and well maintained facilities in The Villages.
Joe Romeo
Village of Sanibel
